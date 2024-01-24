(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly two million of its popular Explorer SUVs that are at risk of having their a trim near their windshield detach while they are in motion.

The recall covers certain 1.9 million Ford Explorers from the 2011-2019 model years vehicles, the company said in documents posted Wednesday on the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website.

Retention clips on the vehicles’ A-pillar body frame trim may malfunction, allowing the piece to detach and possibly fall off — becoming a road hazard, according to the documents.

“We expect only 5% of the vehicle population to be affected and encourage customers to contact their dealership for an inspection when parts are available,” Ford said in a statement.

Ford dealers will inspect and replace the trim with additional adhesive for free, the company said. Drivers will be notified by mail on March 13, it said.

