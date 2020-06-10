Ford recalls 2.5 million cars for faulty door latches and brakes

Ford Motor Co. is recalling about 2.5 million vehicles, including its best-selling F-150 pickup, in North America to fix faulty door latches and a potentially dangerous brake issue.

The first problem affects 2.15 million cars, SUVs and vans, according to a statement. Latches that were susceptible to cracking and breaking in high temperatures may not have been replaced or fixed correctly under previous recalls, so Ford will give owners the option to self-inspect their vehicles or have a dealer look and perform any necessary service work.

Nine models spanning the 2011 through 2016 model years are affected by the recall, including the Escape SUV, Fusion sedan and Mustang sports car.

The second recall involves 343,900 F-150 pickups, Ford’s top money maker. The automaker’s 2014-17 model year trucks equipped with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost engines may leak brake fluid, which could reduce function to the front brakes.

Ford said it is aware of seven low-speed or low-impact crashes and two injuries that are alleged to be associated with the issue.