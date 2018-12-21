{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    21h ago

    Ford recalls 874,000 F-Series pickup trucks in Canada, U.S. on fire risk

    The Associated Press

    Ford F-350

    In this file photograph taken June 27, 2010, unsold 2011 Ford F-350 pickup trucks sit at a dealership in the west Denver suburb of Lakewood, Colo. , The Canadian Press

    DETROIT -- Ford is recalling more than 874,000 F-Series pickup trucks with engine block heaters in the U.S. and Canada because they can catch fire.

    The recall covers certain F-150s from the 2015 through 2019 model years, as well as the 2017 through 2019 F-250, 350, 450 and 550.

    The company says in documents posted Friday on the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website that water and contaminants can get into the heater cable and cause corrosion. That can cause electrical shorts and possible fires. Engine block heaters warm the engines so they can start and warm up faster in extreme cold temperatures.

    The company says the risk of fire happens only when the block heater cable is plugged into an electrical outlet.

    Ford has received three reports of fires in Canada, but none in the U.S. Minor property damage was reported in one incident, but there haven't been any reports of injuries, Ford said in a statement.

    Dealers will inspect and seal the cable or replace the heaters if needed. The recall is expected to start in the U.S. on Jan. 7.

    F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicle in the United States.

     