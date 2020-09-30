Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    8m ago

    Ford recalls over 700K vehicles; backup cameras can go dark

    The Associated Press

    Signage is displayed outside the idled Ford Motor Co. Michigan Assembly plant in Wayne, Michigan. Photographer: Anthony Lanzilote/Bloomberg

    Signage is displayed outside the idled Ford Motor Co. Michigan Assembly plant in Wayne, Michigan. Photographer: Anthony Lanzilote/Bloomberg , Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    DETROIT -- Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in North America because the backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark.

    The recall covers most 2020 versions of Ford's F-Series trucks, as well as the 2020 Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge. Also included are the Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair. F-Series trucks are the top-selling vehicle in the U.S.

    The company says in documents posted Wednesday by the U.S. government's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that a poor electrical connection is causing the problem.

    Ford says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

    Dealers will replace the rearview camera at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start Nov. 7.