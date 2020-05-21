(Bloomberg) -- When Ford Motor Co.’s Jim Hackett greeted Donald Trump at the automaker’s factory Thursday, the chief executive officer quickly offered up some information to the president.

“I’ve got some news for you that you can use today,” Hackett told Trump. He and Executive Chairman Bill Ford said the company will have 2,000 people working on the Bronco sport utility vehicle that the automaker has previously announced will be built in southeast Michigan.

“That’s fantastic,” Trump replied. “Let’s mention that.”

Soon after taking the stage at Ford’s ventilator-making facility in Ypsilanti, less than 40 miles southwest of Detroit, Trump delivered his line.

“I just heard you’re going to be having 2,000 more jobs right down the road for the Bronco, which is a big winner,” Trump said. He called the model that isn’t yet for sale “a great success” and paused for applause.

