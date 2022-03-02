Mar 2, 2022
Ford’s CEO Says ‘We Can Fund Our Own’ EV Business Amid Shake-Up
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley says “we really have to become more profitable” as it separates the electric-vehicle and legacy operations.
- “We’re behind in quality in terms of costs,” Farley said in a Bloomberg TV interview Wednesday
- Much of the $20 billion in newly announced EV spending will be used for battery materials
- Ford CEO says layoffs possible; “everything is on the table”
- “We’ll see pressures” from supply-chain disruptions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
- NOTE: Ford Reorganizes to Run EV and Engine Businesses Separately (3)
