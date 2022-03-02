(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley says “we really have to become more profitable” as it separates the electric-vehicle and legacy operations.

“We’re behind in quality in terms of costs,” Farley said in a Bloomberg TV interview Wednesday

Much of the $20 billion in newly announced EV spending will be used for battery materials

Ford CEO says layoffs possible; “everything is on the table”

“We’ll see pressures” from supply-chain disruptions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

NOTE: Ford Reorganizes to Run EV and Engine Businesses Separately (3)

