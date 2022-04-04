(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s sales tumbled to start the year, led by a 31% first-quarter plunge for its F-Series pickup, as it continued to struggle with the semiconductor shortage.

The manufacturer sold 159,328 vehicles in the U.S. in March across its namesake and Lincoln brands, a 26% decline from a year ago, according to a statement Monday. For the full quarter, sales fell 17%.

The performance is a particular blow to Ford as it prepares to roll out an electric version of its F-150, which had nearly 200,000 non-binding reservations from potential buyers. The F-Series line is the top-selling vehicle in America and Ford’s most profitable product. The company said it has a high number of F-Series trucks in transit to dealers.

“While the global semiconductor chip shortage continues to create challenges, we saw improvement in March sales, as in-transit inventory improved 74% over February,” Andrew Frick, vice president of sales, distribution and trucks, said in the statement.

Ford joined many of its automaker peers reporting a sales decline to start the year as the war in Ukraine and volatile gas prices add to supply-chain challenges and pandemic upheaval for the industry. Toyota Motor Corp. retained its spot as the No. 1 automobile seller in the U.S. for the first quarter despite a 15% decline.

Ford’s shares were little changed at $16.63 as of 9:58 a.m. in New York. The stock declined 20% this year through Friday’s close, worse than the slide in the S&P 500 Index.

