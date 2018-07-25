Ford's Stock Flirts With Single Digits for First Time Since 2012

(Bloomberg) -- Attention Alexander Hamilton fans: Ford Motor Co. stock could soon be be had for less than a $10 bill.

Shares of the second-largest U.S. automaker traded for as little as $9.98 after the close Thursday, after Ford slashed its profit forecast for the year and warned it could spend as long as five years and as much as $11 billion fixing itself.

Ford last closed below $10 in October 2012, when then-Chief Executive Officer Alan Mulally was still in the throes of the only turnaround by a Detroit carmaker during the global financial crisis that didn’t involve bankruptcy court. When Mulally retired on July 1, 2014, the stock closed at $17.21.

