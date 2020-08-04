(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor said that CEO Jim Hackett, who has led the company’s transformation since 2017, plans to retire from the company. Jim Farley has been named the company’s new president and CEO and will join the board of directors, effective Oct. 1.

Hackett, 65, and Farley, 58, will work together on a smooth leadership transition over the next two months.

Statement: Ford Announces Jim Hackett to Retire as President and CEO; Jim Farley to Succeed Hackett as Company Continues Transformation

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.