(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. is projecting a 12% drop in U.S. sales this year as production bottlenecks worsen, Automotive News reported.

Executives on Saturday told dealers they now see U.S. deliveries of 1.66 million vehicles this year, down from 1.9 million in 2021, the publication said, citing two people present at the meeting. The U.S. automaker has already lost 100,000 units of production after 37 suppliers failed to provide parts as scheduled, according to the report.

A Ford spokeswoman wasn’t able to immediately comment on the report, Automotive News said.

A scarcity of parts such as chips has hit Ford and its fellow automakers, and the latest report suggests the supply crunch isn’t easing anytime soon. Ford last month reported earnings that missed analyst estimates and warned it may get off to a slow start in 2022 due to supply chain issues.

The automaker also told dealers they won’t receive any new-vehicle retail allocations until the end of May, leaving showrooms empty during the Spring selling season.

Separately, Automotive News reported that Ford plans to ship and sell partially built vehicles that are awaiting semiconductors or related components that control non-safety critical features.

