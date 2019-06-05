(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. is set to announce the closure of an engine factory in the U.K. on Thursday, as it continues to overhaul its money-losing European operations in an $11 billion global restructuring, according to people familiar with the automaker’s plans.

The company is scheduled to meet with local union leaders Thursday to discuss the fate of the Bridgend engine plant in South Wales that employs more than 1,500 workers, said the people, who asked not to be identified revealing internal discussions. The factory builds engines for several Ford models in Europe, including the Fiesta and B-Max, but its future became uncertain 18 months ago when Jaguar Land Rover said it would end a contract to build motors for its vehicles. Ford declined to comment.

The fate of the company’s remaining operations in the U.K. may hinge on a decision by the British government on whether -- and how -- to abide by the results of a 2016 referendum and exit the European Union by an extended deadline of October 31.

Ford warned earlier this year that if the U.K.’s departure didn’t go smoothly, it would have disastrous consequences for the automaker’s operations in that country. Ford feels the effects of Brexit keenly since it is the top-selling auto brand in the U.K., which accounts for about 30 percent of its European sales.

“We are urging the U.K. government and Parliament to work together to avoid the country leaving the EU on a no-deal, hard-Brexit basis,” Ford’s then-Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks said in January. “Such a situation would be catastrophic for the U.K. auto industry and for Ford’s manufacturing operations in the country.”

Bridgend’s closure, first reported by ITV News, is in additon to factories in Germany, France and Russia that Ford is planning to shut as part of a deep retrenchment in Europe. Earlier this year, the company said it would cut thousands of jobs there as it weeds out slow selling models to focus mainly on its commercial van and pickup truck business on the continent. Ford posted pretax losses of $398 million in Europe last year. The moves are part of Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett’s overhaul of the 116-year-old automaker.

“We have a winning hand in Europe and it’s called commercial vehicles,” Shanks said at a May 15 Goldman Sachs conference in New York. “We’ll have a smaller portfolio of passenger vehicles.”

