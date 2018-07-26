Ford stock closes below US$10 for first time since 2012

Attention Alexander Hamilton fans: Ford Motor Co. stock can be had for less than a US$10 bill.

Shares of the second-largest U.S. automaker dropped 6 per cent Thursday to close at US$9.89, after Ford slashed its profit forecast for the year and warned it could spend as long as five years and take as much as US$11 billion in charges to fix itself.

Ford last traded below US$10 in October 2012, when then-Chief Executive Officer Alan Mulally was still in the throes of the only turnaround by a Detroit carmaker during the global financial crisis that didn’t involve bankruptcy court. When Mulally retired on July 1, 2014, the stock closed at US$17.21.