{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    Jul 26, 2018

    Ford stock closes below US$10 for first time since 2012

    Sarah Gardner, Bloomberg News

    Ford

    This Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, file photo, shows the Ford badge in the grill of a pickup truck. , AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Attention Alexander Hamilton fans: Ford Motor Co. stock can be had for less than a US$10 bill.

    Shares of the second-largest U.S. automaker dropped 6 per cent Thursday to close at US$9.89, after Ford slashed its profit forecast for the year and warned it could spend as long as five years and take as much as US$11 billion in charges to fix itself.

    Ford last traded below US$10 in October 2012, when then-Chief Executive Officer Alan Mulally was still in the throes of the only turnaround by a Detroit carmaker during the global financial crisis that didn’t involve bankruptcy court. When Mulally retired on July 1, 2014, the stock closed at US$17.21.

    Top Stories