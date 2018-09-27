(Bloomberg) -- Sen. Chris Coons asks Dr. Christine Blasey Ford about the "boys will be boys" mentality, which was also a common explanation given for Donald Trump’s Access Hollywood tape remarks. She replies, "I can only speak for how it has impacted me greatly for the last 36 years."

She then adds, "The younger you are when things happen it could" possibly have "worse impact" than if you’re older and have better "coping skills." Suggesting that "boys will be boys" behavior has consequences.

