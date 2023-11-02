(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s tentative contract with the United Auto Workers union received its first vote of approval with 82% of workers at a Michigan factory registering their support.

In results Thursday from stamping operations at Ford’s assembly plant in Wayne, Michigan, 81% of production workers voted yes. Meanwhile, 90% of skilled trades workers were in favor, according to figures posted in the plant and confirmed by an official with UAW Local 900.

The vote marks an early win for Ford and union leadership after the sides reached a tentative agreement Oct. 25, ending a six-week walkout. That deal, which must still be ratified by Ford’s 57,000 US hourly workers over the next few weeks, includes a 25% wage increase, restoration of cost-of-living allowances and a faster progression to the top wage of $42.60 an hour.

Results were still being tabulated for the assembly side of the factory, which builds the Bronco sport-utility vehicle and the Ranger pickup truck. The site was the first Ford facility to go on strike Sept. 15.

