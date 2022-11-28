(Bloomberg) --

The UK’s winter is more likely to be milder, the Met Office said, potentially blunting the impact of soaring energy bills on households and the Treasury.

The latest three-month outlook by the forecaster sees a 20% chance that weather will be milder than normal from December to February, compared with a 15% chance it will be colder. Still, the most likely scenario is one of average temperatures.

That’s a more optimistic analysis than the one made a month ago, when the Met Office said there was a 25% chance of a cold period from November to January.

How far down the thermometer goes will be a crucial factor in how the UK manages the biggest energy crisis in decades. The government is on the hook to subsidize most household energy bills when prices are above a certain level. If the winter proves to be warmer than normal, it will ease demand for natural gas to heat homes.

But temperature is only part of that equation. The other is wind, which looks less promising for generating energy. The Met Office sees just a 5% chance of a windy winter, compared with a 30% chance it will be calm.

Last month, the forecast was for a 10% chance of windy conditions and a 25% chance of calm from November to January.

