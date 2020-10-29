(Bloomberg) -- Elections forecasters list Iowa, Ohio and Texas as tossup states. A Republican senator said she’s never heard of the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape. And Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump pursue very different ad strategies in the final days.

There are five days until Election Day and 46 days until the Electoral College meets.

Forecasters List Iowa, Ohio and Texas as Tossups

Elections forecasters are now including Iowa, Ohio and Texas among tossup states, a sign of the uphill fight Trump is facing on Election Day.

With polls showing unexpectedly close races in the three states, all of which Trump won in 2016, the path to an Electoral College majority potentially have opened further for Biden.

A win in one of the late-breaking battlegrounds would give Biden a backup plan in case he falters in any of the six major battlegrounds: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Here’s a look at the area currently listed as tossups by major forecasters:

Cook Political Report: Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine’s Second Congressional District, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas

University of Virginia Center for Politics: Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine’s Second Congressional District, North Carolina and Ohio

Inside Elections: Iowa, Ohio and Texas

NBC News: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine’s Second Congressional District, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas

Princeton Election Consortium: Iowa and Georgia

Epstein-Bitecofer Presidential Model: Georgia, Iowa and Texas

Senator Says She’s Never Heard of ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape (6:35 a.m.)

Over the last four years, Republican senators have relied on a stock answer when faced with a problematic Trump statement: They haven’t seen the tweet.

But Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler took that to a new level Wednesday, claiming that she had never heard of the “Access Hollywood” tape that created one of the single biggest national scandals in recent history when it came out in 2016, according to Atlanta NBC affiliate WXIA.

At a debate earlier this month, Loeffler said Trump has never said or done anything she disagreed with. She was asked again on Wednesday about any disagreements with the president and again said she supports him.

Loeffler was then asked about the “Access Hollywood” tape in which Trump was caught on a hot mic making crude boasts about women.

“I’m sorry,” she replied. “I’m not familiar with that.”

Biden, Trump Campaigns Pursue Differing Strategies on Facebook

In the waning days of the election, the Biden and Trump Facebook ads are a contrast between hope and fear.

The Biden campaign’s ads running right now are mostly either gauzy and uplifting or give specific advice to supporters on returning mail-in ballots, voting early and staying in line to vote even if polls close.

“When we vote, things change,” says vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris in one ad. “When we vote, things get better.”

The Trump campaign’s ads, by contrast, are mostly attacks on Biden, with different ads claiming -- in some cases inaccurately -- that he’ll pack the Supreme Court, raise taxes, support socialism, end fracking, enact gun control measures, not support police and bring anarchy to city streets.

“Biden and Harris are RADICAL, CORRUPT, EXTREME, AND DANGEROUS,” one ad says.

Trump will campaign today in Miami and Tampa, Florida, and Fayetteville, North Carolina.

