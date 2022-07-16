(Bloomberg) --

Banco Comercial Portugues SA became the latest foreign lender to warn that earnings at its Polish unit would take a hit from government steps aimed at softening a cost-of-living crisis in the country.

The unit, Bank Millennium SA, will report a net loss in the third quarter after calculating a maximum cost of as much as 1.8 billion zloty ($379 million) from a mortgage payment moratorium that became law on Thursday, according to a regulatory filing. It also plans to take steps to shore up its capital.

BCP joins Germany’s Commerzbank AG, Dutch lender ING Groep NV, and the Polish units of Banco Santander SA and BNP Paribas SA in flagging the impact of the legislation. The moratorium on home loan payments is Warsaw’s latest response to a public outcry over higher interest rates imposed to tackle inflation running at its highest level in a quarter of a century.

Lenders had been looking forward to a jump in revenue as Poland’s central bank raised rates for 10 consecutive months, from almost zero in October.

Political Backlash

Instead, they’ve faced a backlash as borrowing costs surged. Banks have angered clients by being slow to raise interest rates on deposits, while ruling party officials have also threatened to hit them with a windfall tax.

The moratorium law, which allows mortgage borrowers to suspend as many as eight monthly payments through the end of 2023, is expected to cost the industry 20 billion zloty.

Here’s a look at how banks say it will affect them:

MBank SA, a unit of Commerzbank, now predicts a third-quarter net loss as a result of the moratorium as its German parent weighs legal action “Unfortunately, the new legislation in Poland causes considerable one-off burdens,” Commerzbank Chief Financial Officer Bettina Orlopp said in statement Friday

ING announced a 210 million-euro ($212 million) earnings hit after its ING Bank Slaski SA unit predicted a quarterly net loss

Santander Bank Polska expects loan moratoriums to have a negative earnings impact of about 1.4 billion zloty

BNP Paribas Bank Polska will take a 700 million-zloty hit in the third quarter

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.