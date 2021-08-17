(Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of India relaxed a rule on banks’ purchases of foreign sovereign bonds, paving the way for the lenders to resume a profitable currency trade, according to people familiar with the matter.

In a notice sent to the banks on Monday, the central bank said foreign sovereign bonds wouldn’t fall under a regulatory cap that requires holdings of securities unlisted in India to be 10% or less of the total non-statutory liquidity ratio portfolio, the people said, asking not to be identified as they aren’t authorized to speak to the media.

A spokesman for the RBI didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

