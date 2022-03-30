(Bloomberg) -- If history is any guide, the combination of higher taxes on foreign buyers and rising mortgage rates may cool the red-hot housing market in Ontario.

Canada’s largest province, the epicenter of the country’s pandemic real estate boom, said Tuesday it would raise its tax on foreign purchases of residential real estate to 20% from 15%. The levy is also expanding from Toronto and its surrounding cities to the entire province.

The move, announced as Ontario Premier Doug Ford faces an election in June, comes after Canada saw a 50% rise in home values since the start of the pandemic. That’s sidelined many buyers and sparked increasing concern over affordability.

While foreigners don’t account for a large part of Canada’s housing market, particularly with the border largely shut the past two years, raising taxes on international buyers has had an effect in the past.

When the levy was first implemented in Toronto five years ago, it coincided with higher interest rates to temporarily drive prices down. Today, the tax comes as economists expect the Bank of Canada to start raising rates aggressively.

Those forces could push prices in some of Ontario’s hotter markets down as much as 15%, according to Robert Kavcic, a senior economist at the Bank of Montreal.

“We’re probably going to give back some, but clearly not all, of the price gains we’ve seen since the start of the pandemic,” he said. “You have these factors coming together and I think you’re going to pretty quickly see the psychology of the market change from one where prices are rising relentlessly at a very strong clip to now a sense that prices could start to cool.”

Toronto’s benchmark home price fell about 6% after Ontario’s foreign buyers’ tax was first implemented in 2017, despite foreigners accounting for a small share of the market.

Rather than directly deterring buyers, the strengthened tax could impact the psychology of market by shifting expectations on how much prices will continue to rise.

“It will have an impact on that psychology,” Kavcic said. “If there’s no panic to buy because you think the market is getting away from you, and there’s less investor demand or speculative demand because you don’t think prices are rising any more -- then we’re very quickly going to see sales settle back down.”

Since the pandemic started, even small cities and towns in Ontario have seen huge increases in home values as buyers priced out of major cities took advantage of remote work and exported the high prices once confined to Toronto to the rest of the province.

More Action

The Ontario government has promised even more action to address the high cost of housing, and the city of Toronto is working on its own tax on empty homes. And with the Bank of Canada widely expected to raise rates aggressively to curb inflation, there are signs the housing market is cooling off slightly.

“We saw a definite shift in the market in the last month with people not going crazy and just putting any number down on paper,” said Dawna Borg, a real estate agent in Toronto. “Psychologically, buyers start to think the market is going to drop.”

But while the foreign buyers’ taxes drove price declines in both Toronto and Vancouver, they didn’t last.

A special task force commissioned by the Ontario government to investigate the housing crisis found that the main issue was a shortage of homes to buy.

