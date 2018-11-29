Global investment in Canada climbed on the biggest outlays by mining and energy companies in nearly two years.

Foreign direct investment -- such as building a new production site or buying a major stake in a company -- rose to $10.8 billion in the third quarter, from $7.7 billion previously, Statistics Canada said Thursday from Ottawa. Net investment in mining and energy totaled $3.8 billion, after a net divestment of $1.3 billion in the second quarter.

Canada's ability to lure foreign money has become a contentious political issue. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau devoted most of the new money in a fiscal update this month to targeted tax breaks for companies buying new equipment, a response to corporate pressure to match major U.S. tax cuts. The Bank of Canada is also counting on investment spending to sustain economic growth with indebted consumers being pinched by rising interest rates.

The energy gains are a rare bright spot after several difficult years for western Canadian oil producers, who had cut spending and fired workers as prices tumbled. Pipeline bottlenecks have sent the discount for Alberta heavy crude from the U.S. benchmark soaring in recent months.

One downside in the new figures was manufacturing investment, with spending slowing to $1.8 billion in the third quarter from $3.8 billion previously.

The latest figures cover a time when U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to kick Canada out of a North American free trade agreement and impose a 25 per cent tariff on automobiles. The U.S. also imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

Over the first three quarters of this year, direct investment totaled $35.6 billion, the highest since 2015.