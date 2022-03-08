(Bloomberg) -- The foreign exodus from Taiwanese equities is intensifying as the local dollar weakens and concerns mount over rising tensions between Taipei and Beijing.

Net selling of Taiwanese equities by overseas investors reached $1.6 billion on Tuesday, adding to huge sales on Monday as outflows swell to the most in over a year.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has refocused investor attention on the risk of Chinese military action against Taiwan and turned the island’s assets into a proxy for fallout from the conflict in Europe.

Beijing issued a warning to the U.S. on Monday against expanding ties with the island while rejecting comparisons between Taiwan and Ukraine. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that one was a sovereign country and the other was an “inalienable” part of China.

The drop in the local dollar, which tumbled to the lowest since April on Tuesday, also reflects broader worries about stagflation as rising commodity prices add to already elevated price pressures.

Taiwanese equities have seen the largest year-to-date foreign outflow among emerging markets in Asia excluding China, Bloomberg tracking shows.

