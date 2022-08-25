(Bloomberg) -- Foreign businesses are increasingly being targeted by the coercive tactics of the Chinese government which aim to prevent companies from crossing “red lines” on sensitive issues, according to a new study.

Instances of “economic coercion” have significantly risen in recent years, researchers from the Berlin-based think tank Merics found, and the triggers have become more diverse. Of the 123 cases that occurred between early 2010 and early 2022, about three quarters have occurred since 2018.

“European business interests in China are becoming more exposed to different forms of Chinese economic retaliation,” authors Aya Adachi, Alexander Brown, and Max Zenglein wrote. “Highly vulnerable companies will need to be more careful about pursuing market opportunities in China. Their investments could quickly lose value.”

The researchers argued that with political relations between the European Union and China souring in recent years, a higher number of retaliatory measures risk being directed toward the continent’s companies. One case in point was Beijing’s move to sanction and reduce imports from Lithuania, which became embroiled in a dispute with China after allowing Taiwan to set up a representative office which used the name “Taiwan.”

Taiwan’s representative offices in other countries which have diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China usually use the name “Taipei.”

The types of red lines which traditionally prompted a response have widened from issues of sovereignty and national security to include China’s international image and the treatment of Chinese firms abroad, the Merics researchers wrote.

They added that China’s coercive tactics can include a range of measures. Beijing relied on popular boycotts in 56% of cases when companies crossed a perceived red line, while when dealing with the actions of foreign governments, China often adopted restrictions on trade and tourism.

Despite these rising concerns, European firms have continued to expand investments into China, with foreign direct investment rising 15% in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2021, according to data from Rhodium Group. That was helped by BMW AG’s purchase of a controlling stake in its car-making joint-venture in the first quarter.

