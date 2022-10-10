(Bloomberg) -- Foreign investors dumped a record amount of Japanese bonds last month amid a global debt rout as major central banks rushed to raise rates to fight inflation.

Overseas funds offloaded 6.39 trillion yen ($43.9 billion) of Japanese bonds in September, according to preliminary data from the Ministry of Finance which is taken to mostly comprise of government debt. As a global bond selloff drove up yields sharply at the time, 10-year JGB yields climbed to the upper limit of the Bank of Japan’s curve control range, spurring additional purchases from the central bank.

“Foreign selling of Japan bonds in part was due to global debt sell-off that led investors to shed bond positions including Japan’s,” said Tsuyoshi Ueno, a senior economist at NLI Research Institute in Tokyo. “The yen’s further decline and the BOJ’s policy meeting in September also fueled some speculation that the BOJ would have to tweak policy as the progressing yen weakness would add to upward pressure on Japanese prices.”

September also saw yen selling gather momentum, with the currency hitting a 24-year low against the dollar as the BOJ reaffirmed its super-easy monetary policy, prompting Japanese authorities to intervene in the FX market.

Meanwhile, balance-of-payments data showed Japanese investors returned to Treasuries in August for the first time in 10 months. Japanese funds were net buyers of 565 billion yen of US sovereign bonds, after selling 15.7 trillion yen over the past 9 months.

“Japanese funds were aggressively buying in the first two weeks of August when US yields were moving in a relatively stable manner before surging later in August,” Ueno said. “Japanese investors probably felt relieved to see the period of yield stability to buy, after months of selling.”

(Updates with more details on US bond flows.)

