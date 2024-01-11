(Bloomberg) -- Foreigners were the main buyers of shares tied to the Samsung conglomerate just as members of the founding family were selling to raise funds for tax payments.

Investors outside of South Korea were net buyers of more than $1.3 billion in shares of Samsung Electronics Co. and three other firms on Jan. 11, according to data provided by the exchange. Members of the Lee family were said to be behind the four block trades that raised $2 billion in an offering that opened late Wednesday, as they seek to pay an inheritance bill after the death of the group’s chairman in 2020.

The strong demand for the Samsung Electronics shares allowed the sellers to price them at a 1.2% discount to the previous close, the tight end of the range offered. They were up 0.3% as of 11:19 a.m. local time on Friday, after dropping 0.5% on Thursday.

