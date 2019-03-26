(Bloomberg) -- Turkey has made it virtually impossible for foreign investors to sell the lira, averting a currency slide that might have dealt a blow to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before local elections this weekend.

Days before the March 31 vote that’ll determine who governs Turkey’s cities, many foreign hedge funds are trapped in lira trades they want to exit because Turkish banks are under pressure not to provide liquidity, according to four bankers with direct knowledge of the transactions.

This has stopped the lira, already the second-worst performing major currency in 2019, from sinking like it did in the weeks leading up to the vote last June that tightened Erdogan’s grip on power. Since then, his challenges have mounted. The market went into freefall in August, the economy fell into a recession, inflation touched 15-year peaks and opposition parties have coordinated to undermine support for the ruling party.

"Turkey learned its lesson from last summer and won’t allow things to spiral out of control," said Richard Segal, a senior emerging-markets analyst in London at Manulife Asset Management, which oversees $364 billion.

Foreign investors have been trying to get out of Turkish holdings since last week, when JPMorgan Chase & Co. was among banks that urged investors to sell the lira, ending months of calm that allowed them to profit from the currency’s high interest rates.

Then the lira slid 5.1 percent on a single day on Friday, catching the market off guard. Turkish authorities accused the New York-based lender of giving "misleading" and "manipulative" advice. Erdogan warned on Sunday that bankers deemed responsible for speculating against the currency would be punished.

The threats only exacerbated the sell orders, but foreign funds can’t execute trades because they’re failing to find counterparties, according to the four bankers, who declined to be identified. Already, Turkish banks face a limit on how much they can lend to overseas counterparties of 25 percent of their equity, a rule imposed after last summer’s rout to stop foreign investors from trying to flee all at once.

As an indication of how bad the liquidity crunch is, the cost of borrowing the lira overnight in the offshore market surged more than 10-fold over the last two days to the highest since Turkey’s 2001 financial crisis, exceeding 300 percent at one point on Tuesday.

So far, it’s working. The currency gained more than 6 percent this week to trade around 5.41 per dollar late on Tuesday, reversing last week’s drop.

Investors soured on the lira after data last week revealed that the central bank has drawn down its foreign-exchange reserves in March, leading to speculation it’s trying to prop up the lira before the elections. What’s more, Turkish households and businesses are holding record amounts of their savings into dollars an euros, usually a harbinger of waning confidence in the local currency.

A lot of the trapped investors were fans of the lira in recent months. The currency became a favorite among foreign fund managers after official interest rates in Turkey were raised to 24 percent last September, leading to wagers the currency would continue to strength, known as long positions. Even after last week’s declines, the lira is the best-performing emerging market currency in the past six months, up 10 percent. Some investors now want to close those long positions.

Erdogan, who was sworn in with vast executive powers last June, has been campaigning across the country for the ruling AK Party, which is facing competitive municipal races in the capital of Ankara and the commercial hub of Istanbul this weekend. That poses a threat to its quarter-century-long hold on the two cities.

The president, who has a well-known distaste for high borrowing costs, has in the past bashed Turkey’s central bank and commercial lenders for keeping lending costs excessively high. His stance on interest rates prevented the monetary authority from defending the currency for much of last year.

