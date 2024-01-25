(Bloomberg) -- Foreign and domestic investors diverged further in the Japanese stock market, as overseas funds added to their holdings last week, while locals took profit from the market’s rally.

Overseas investors bought net ¥384.1 billion ($2.6 billion) of cash equities, while domestic investors including individuals and institutions offloaded ¥713.5 billion, according to data from Japan Exchange Group Inc. That follows the previous week’s pattern, when individuals sold the most in more than a decade and foreign investors bought the most since early June.

“The buying momentum from overseas investors will likely to slow going forward, turning to net sellers after February” as the yen’s weakening has stalled, and if the Nikkei gauge gets closer to 37,000, said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

The Nikkei 225 Stock Average gained 1.1% last week, taking its rally since the start of the year to 7.5% through Friday, on prospects of higher shareholder returns and a weaker yen. Global funds are also increasingly seeing Japan as an attractive alternative to China’s volatile stock market. The blue-chip gauge closed at 36,236.47 on Thursday, within 8% from an all-time high.

Overseas investors are buying and selling based on their view on the market, while individual investors simply sell when stocks rise and buy when they fall, said Miura. “Foreign investors will continue to be the trend-setters for Japanese equities.”

--With assistance from Eddy Duan.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.