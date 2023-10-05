(Bloomberg) -- Japanese stocks are facing selling pressure from foreign investors who took profit from one of world’s best-performing markets for a second week.

They offloaded a net ¥1.62 trillion ($10.9 billion) of stocks and futures in the five days that ended Sept. 29, figures from Japan Exchange Group Inc. show. That took their two-week selling to ¥2.88 trillion, the most since March 2020. The Topix index slid 2.2% last week.

The fall in Japanese shares continued into this week, as fears of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month triggered a global selloff in equities and bonds. The Topix has dropped 2.6% this week through Thursday, while the Nikkei 225 Stock Average is down 2.5%, closing at 31,075.36.

There’s a risk that investors may accelerate their selling of Nikkei futures, testing a break below 30,000, Masanari Takada, a derivatives strategist at JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., wrote in a report. If investors’ earnings expectations don’t change, however, they may begin to buy on dips, he also said.

Despite the recent selloff, The Topix is still up 20% year-to-date, making it one of the best performers among major markets.

