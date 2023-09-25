(Bloomberg) -- Overseas investors continue to shun Philippine equities, unloading more than $370 million in a 24-day selling streak that helped sink the Philippine Stock Exchange Index to a 3.5% slump, the worst in Southeast Asia. Withdrawals in the five-week period through Friday pushed this year’s outflow to more than $552 million.

Global investors are unloading Philippine equities due in part to a risk that the local central bank may remain hawkish as rising commodities prices could re-escalate inflation. High borrowing costs and elevated inflation cooled economic growth in the second quarter to the slowest level since 2011, not including the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.