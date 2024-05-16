(Bloomberg) -- Overseas investors are buying Turkish government bonds at the fastest pace in more than a decade, emboldened by pledges of monetary orthodoxy and lower inflation.

Capital flows into Turkey’s lira-denominated bonds hit $2.8 billion in the week through May 10, according to the latest central bank data — the biggest weekly inflow into the debt since 2013. That brought non-residents’ holdings of domestic debt to the highest level since Sept. 2021.

Foreign investors have boosted their purchases of Turkish assets since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed a more market-friendly team of economic officials, led by former Wall Street banker Mehmet Simsek, after last year’s elections.

The policy pivot that followed, which saw the central bank raising its policy rate to 50% in March from 8.5% in June 2023, has led to declines in Turkish sovereign risk premiums and upgrades from global ratings firms. The amount of Turkish government debt in liras held by non-residents has nearly tripled this year, to $6.8 billion as of the latest available data.

Inflows have been given a fresh impetus in the past few weeks after the central bank decided on a larger-than-expected interest-rate hike at its March meeting.

Turkey’s World-Beating Lira Carry Trade Has Room for More Gains

“With inflation nearing its peak and likely to reach its inflection point over the next several months, we have a bullish view on Turkish government bonds across the curve, over both the short and medium terms,” Phoenix Kalen, head of emerging-market research at Societe Generale London Branch, said last week.

