(Bloomberg) -- For the first time on record, private investors overseas are poised to overtake foreign central banks as the second-largest holder of US government debt.

That watershed moment stands to materialize on Wednesday, when the Treasury Department releases its data for March, given the recent pace. It’s a shift that would leave global investors second only to the Federal Reserve — and potentially usher in an era of greater volatility for the bond market.

“You have a sort of unstable equilibrium where there is more foreign private demand,” said Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management. For example, “if you suddenly have the European economy picking up again, then the risk for Treasuries is that investors will take money out of the US market and back to their own backyard.”

As the US government floods the market with an unprecedented amount of debt to finance its spending, private buyers have been stepping up, easing concerns of a buyer’s strike. Investors from Canada to France are drawn to higher US yields as the Federal Reserve remains one of the last central banks to hold off cutting interest rates.

The rising importance of private investors also points to less predictability when price-sensitive players replace the steady hands of foreign central banks as the marginal bond price-setters.

The gap narrowed in the last reading when Treasury data for February showed holdings of long-term US Treasuries by non-official foreign investors jumped about 52% over the past three years to $3.4 trillion. In comparison, the stockpile from foreign central banks and sovereign wealth funds shrank by about 9% to $3.5 trillion. Meanwhile, the Fed’s own holdings have declined to $4.2 trillion from a 2022 peak of $5.3 trillion, by Bloomberg’s calculations.

For decades, foreign central banks such as China had been the largest US creditors, occasionally raising concerns that their dumping bonds could crash the market. But more recently, their role in financing the yawning US deficit has been diminished.

As Sino-US relations deteriorated, China — the second largest sovereign investor in the US bond market after Japan — saw its holdings of Treasuries drop 41% to $775 billion from a 2013 peak. For other central banks, a stronger dollar provides less incentive to add Treasuries to their foreign reserves.

“The official sector demand is purely a function of where FX is,” said Meghan Swiber, director of US rates strategy at Bank of America. “A stronger dollar means just a longer period of time before we can see the official sector turn to be buyers again.”

Instead, private investors have swooped in to fill the void as the Fed’s most aggressive tightening in decades pushed 10-year US yields up to around 4.5% from an all-time low of 0.3% in 2020. That’s compared with a 3.7% rate in Canada, 2.5% in Germany and 0.9% in Japan.

With Treasury yields moving substantially higher, “it’s not completely surprising to see the rise in private foreign demand,” said Amar Reganti, fixed-income strategist at Hartford Funds.

Reganti, who previously served as deputy director of the US Treasury’s Office of Debt Management, views the development as positive for building a wide-ranging base of investors.

“Diversification is really quite critical,” said Reganti. “You don’t want there to be a scarcity.”

The popularity of the basis-trade strategy is at least partly responsible for the shift, market watchers say. In such a trade, hedge funds, often registered in tax-havens such as the Cayman Islands, buy cash bonds and sell futures to exploit the tiny price differences in the two markets. Cayman Islands investors held $303 billion in US debt, up from $216 billion three years ago.

Foreign holdings — including both official and private — accounted for about 31% of the total Treasuries outstanding, down from 50% a decade ago. US domestic investors, such as households, mutual funds and money-market funds, have stepped in to absorb additional debt.

Even so, foreign private investors are a force to reckon with, according to Earl Davis, head of fixed income and money markets at BMO Global Asset Management.

“Marginal buyers are significant. They determine the price of an asset,” said Davis. The downside is that private investors are much more fickle, he added. “If markets do turn around, it most likely will not be the private investors that support the market.”

