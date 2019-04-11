(Bloomberg) -- As Indonesians head to the polls to vote next week, foreigners are flooding back into the stock market.

They’ve been buying up the nation’s stocks for seven straight days, the longest streak of inflows since January, when the stronger rupiah boosted investor sentiment. This year alone, foreigners have purchased more than $1 billion worth of Indonesia stocks -- the most in Southeast Asia, Bloomberg data show. The market has rallied six months before and after every election since direct presidential polls were introduced in 2004.

Foreign capital has flooded back into the market after a “relatively robust” fourth-quarter earnings season and possibly on the back of a bond rally, CGS-CIMB analyst Erwan Teguh said in an April 10 report. “The upcoming presidential election does not seem to have resulted in many jitters.”

Property and construction stocks were the favorite sectors based on net purchases by all investors, Teguh said in the report. A gauge of the sector on the Jakarta Composite Index has climbed more than 6 percent this year, rallying from a two-year slump, while the main benchmark has gained 3.5 percent.

