(Bloomberg) -- Offshore investors added $367 million to Brazilian stocks on Monday, buying the dip following the initial selloff sparked by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s presidential victory.

The dollar inflows helped reverse a red open for the benchmark Ibovespa equity index, which gained over 3,300 points in about thirty minutes and hit session highs. The gauge finished 1.3% higher on that day, after slumping as much as 2.1% at some point in the morning.

Monday’s influx helped push October’s net inflow to $2.7 billion, the biggest for that month since at least 2008, according to a review of exchange data compiled by Bloomberg that excludes flows linked to equity offerings.

“Brazil could be one of the best” stock markets out there, said Charlie Wilson, a portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management. While blue-chip names like Petroleo Brasileiro SA are up for the year, “a lot of stocks have been decimated,” he said.

Analysts from UBS Global Wealth Management to TD Securities see room for the nation’s assets to keep climbing amid attractive multiples and slowing inflation. Rogerio Xavier, the money manager behind Brazil’s best-performing hedge fund this year, said local assets are cheap, and signs of political stability could unleash a wave of overseas investment.

“Foreigners have a more positive view about Lula,” said Xavier, who is based in London and helped found SPX Capital. “They will pay more attention to Brazil” following the vote, he said at an event Monday.

Lula Made Wall Street Lots of Money While Riling Local Investors

Locals are a bit more careful and want to see more evidence that Lula’s government will be fiscally responsible before turning more bullish. Asset manager Ibiuna Investimentos, which oversees over 35 billion reais ($6.8 billion), said it’s waiting for what will be the fiscal policies pursued by Lula before building more relevant positions in local markets.

