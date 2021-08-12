(Bloomberg) -- South Korean markets are having a rough week thanks to a combination of record Covid cases and a selloff in semiconductor stocks.

The benchmark Kospi Index fell for a seventh straight day Friday, the won hit a ten-month low and foreigners are dumping record amounts of key chip stocks this week, amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

“The won, bonds and stocks are moving in the same direction as Korea loses its allure in the market,” said So Jaeyong, an economist at Shinhan Bank. “The South Korean won looks much more vulnerable among emerging Asian currencies and it may drop to as low as 1,190 per dollar anytime.”

A spike in the delta variant and a low vaccination rate have combined to undermine efforts to contain South Korea’s worst virus surge, with new daily infections surpassing 2,000 for the first time this week. The surge has helped put a dent in one of Asia’s best-performing stock markets this year, with the Kospi slumping over 3% this week.

The won has plunged 2.3% this week to 1,168.35 to a dollar, and is Asia’s worst-performing currency.

With global semiconductor stocks under pressure, global funds have decided to head for the exit in what are the world’s two-largest memory chipmakers. Through Thursday this week they sold a net 5 trillion won worth ($4.3 billion) of Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. shares -- including a record daily outflow on Aug. 12. The pair have lost over $50 billion in market capitalization since Aug. 8.

“Selling sprees by foreign investors on Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have been very aggressive,” said Huh Jae-Hwan, a strategist at Eugene Investment & Securities. “The pain in the memory sector isn’t over.”

Officials are considering stricter social distancing rules in a bid to control the virus spread. South Korean prime minister Kim Boo-kyum has asked citizens to refrain from travel this weekend.

