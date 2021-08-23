(Bloomberg) -- Indian equities are Asia’s best performers this year among major bourses, shrugging off one of the world’s worst Covid outbreaks, and some of the strongest foreign demand across emerging markets has played a major role. The Sensex’s 16% gain this year took it past South Korea and Taiwan, which had surged on the boost to chipmakers from stay-at-home demand for technology. The Kospi and the Taiex are still substantially higher for 2021, despite relentless equity outflows as foreigners took their money out.

