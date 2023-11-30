(Bloomberg) -- Overseas investors sold China equities for a fourth month in November, the longest selling streak, as concerns over its economic recovery linger.

Foreigners shed 1.8 billion yuan ($252 million) worth of shares on a net basis as the benchmark gauge capped a fourth straight month of losses. Still, this compares to an average outflow of nearly 60 billion yuan a month from August through October.

The smaller outflow in November was helped by purchases made on Thursday — the highest since July — ahead of a re-balancing in the MSCI indices, which takes effect as of the close of Nov. 30.

