(Bloomberg) -- Overseas investors ramped up Chinese government debt purchases in January as the central bank cut its policy rate for the first time in two years and signaled more easing measures to boost the slowing economy.

Foreign funds added 65.7 billion yuan ($10.3 billion) of China’s government debt last month, increasing their overall holdings to a record 2.52 trillion yuan, according to data from ChinaBond. The purchases were more than the 61.9 billion yuan recorded in December.

Global investors are favoring Chinese government bonds as the People’s Bank of China takes a divergent policy stance to that of the Federal Reserve and other developed-market policymakers that are preparing to hike rates. China’s benchmark 10-year yield is around similar levels seen at the start of the year while U.S. yields of the same tenor have risen nearly 50 basis points over the same period.

Global funds bought 30 million yuan of local government bonds and sold 11.4 billion yuan of policy bank notes.

Last year marked the largest annual increase in foreign ownership of Chinese government bonds since 2014, according to Bloomberg calculations.

