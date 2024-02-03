(Bloomberg) -- Forest fires raging in Chile’s central Valparaiso region have killed at least 46 people and the country’s president sent in military troops on Saturday to help rush evacuations from heavily populated areas.

President Gabriel Boric said that 40 people had been killed in the fires and six more had died from burns at hospitals. He promised a thorough investigation into what caused the blazes. He blamed high temperatures, strong winds and low humidity for hindering efforts to contain the disaster. Military troops were being deployed to help maintain order and curfews have been imposed across the region to ease the movement of rescue workers, he said.

“The number of victims will surely increase during the next few hours,” Boric said in a televised address. “The fire advances very quickly. and the weather conditions that we have had both yesterday and today have made fighting the fires much more complicated.”

In a morning media conference, Interior Minister Carolina Toha said 15 of 19 victims from the area of Villa Independencia had been identified. Social media posts showed entire neighborhoods in the area that had been destroyed. There were 92 active fires and rescue workers were having difficulty reaching some of the hardest hit areas, she said.

Boric flew in a helicopter over the affected areas, according to a post on X, and he said he would be on the ground in affected areas on Sunday. He had declared a state of emergency in the Valparaiso region late Friday and ordered initial evacuations.

The current fires covered much less territory than blazes that struck in February 2023, Toha said, though they could spread quickly.

