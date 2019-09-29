(Bloomberg) -- Forever 21 Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection, adding another big fashion merchant to the tally of retailers who couldn’t cope with high rents and heavy competition.

Court papers filed in the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware show Forever 21 has estimated liabilities on a consolidated basis of between $1 billion and $10 billion. The Chapter 11 filing allows the Los Angeles-based company to keep operating while it works out a plan to pay its creditors and turn around the business.

To contact the reporter on this story: Virginia Van Natta in San Francisco at vvannatta@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Linus Chua at lchua@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.