‘I agreed my turn is over’: Canopy’s Bruce Linton stepping down
The cannabis company says Mark Zekulin will become the sole CEO and will work with the board to begin a search to find a new leader to guide the company in its next phase.
41m ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Did summer even happen if you didn’t have or attend a backyard barbecue? Not in our world.
But with all the pressure it takes to be a grill master—and major pitfalls to avoid—from bringing the briquettes to a perfect glow, marinating the meat just right, and making sure the dog doesn’t snatch it while your head is turned, you’re naturally going to want some liquid encouragement. Beer is the obvious choice to quench your thirst as you stand over a scorching grill. Once it’s time to feast, however, impress your guests with something much more sophisticated.
This cocktail is a twist on the classic Rob Roy (basically a Manhattan with Scotch), but with enough tweaks to make it the perfect companion to summertime meat-eating. For the whisky, Compass Box’s Great King Street Glasgow Blend is a bartender favorite thanks to a high malt content that works well in cocktails. A little sweet and a little smoky, it’s a great gateway to peated blends. “Most blended Scotch whiskies use under 30% malt, and we use 65%, giving a lot more depth, flavor, and finish while still getting the mixability of a blend,” says Kerrin Egalka, national sales director for the brand.
Dolin dry vermouth is another staple behind top bars for its light body and refreshing acidity, packed with alpine herbs such as rose, chamomile, and génépi (wormwood). Ramazzotti, an amaro similar to a Fernet but less intensely bitter, includes heavy notes of vanilla and citrus—some even say it tastes a bit like Coca-Cola. These lighter, herb-inflected ingredients pair with the smoky Scotch to ensure your drink holds up next to generously seasoned cuts of meat.
If you have access to large ice cubes, either hand-cut or mold-made, use them here; they’ll melt more slowly, allowing you to sip the drink over the course of the meal. But on a hot summer day, any ice will do.
Dry Rob
Serves 1
1¼ oz. Compass Box Great King Street Glasgow Blend1 oz. Dolin dry vermouth¾ oz. Ramazzotti amaro2 dashes Angostura orange bittersOrange peel, for garnish
Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass and add ice. Stir for 20 seconds, than strain into an ice-filled Old-Fashioned glass. Garnish with an orange peel.
To contact the author of this story: John deBary in New York at john.debary@gmail.com
To contact the editor responsible for this story: Justin Ocean at jocean1@bloomberg.net
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.
Canada's trade balance unexpectedly swung into surplus for the first time in 10 months on a broad-based jump in exports, adding to evidence the economy has returned to a more solid footing.
President Donald Trump said he's planning to nominate Christopher Waller, an official with the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Missouri, to serve on the Federal Reserve Board.
I am a professional engineer living in Canada and would like to send some money back home to my parents in India. What is the best way of sending the money, and is there anything I should know?
There is, it would seem, nothing but bleak news in U.S. farm country. Soybean prices are down. Corn is also still way below its highs, as is wheat. Then there's the trade war with China, which has cost farmers access to one of their biggest markets, and the non-stop spring rains, which inundated fields.
Despite the uncertainty facing several countries on what Donald Trump's next tariff move will be, the U.S. president's strategy of using levies as a leverage tool is proving to be beneficial for the American economy, according to former Canadian foreign affairs minister Peter MacKay.
BNN Bloomberg is proud to announce the 2019 recipients of Canada's Top 40 Under 40 award, a celebration of the top up-and-coming leaders in the country.
As with similar unlimited data plans, Telus will reduce data transfer speeds if usage is above a certain level specified in the plan, rather than charge the customer more.
When it comes to impact on the environment, Trump isn't the G20 leader with the highest carbon footprint, according to an analysis of international flights taken by leaders of the group in 2018.
Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, with consumer staples companies leading the way
"Stop digging when you get to this type of position. The relationship has really soured."
For the oilfield services industry, it's no longer about merely navigating a downturn. It's now about survival.
A Canadian indigenous organization is set to submit its bid for a stake in Trans Mountain, the oil-sands pipeline that was bought by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government amid fierce opposition to its expansion.
Booming sales of Tesla Inc.'s Model 3 meant that 45% of all cars sold in the first half of this year in Norway were electric.
They didn't complete a single year of college, but Henrique Dubugras, 23, and Pedro Franceschi, 22, have already amassed a veteran's share of Silicon Valley experience. Now they have the net worth to match.
As he prepares to step away from the telecom giant and hand the reins to chief operating officer Mirko Bibic, Cope discussed some of the key moments of his tenure and the issues that could shape the future of BCE's business.
The U.S. trade deficit widened by more than forecast to a five-month high as imports surged the most since 2015, illustrating how President Donald Trump's trade policies are weighing on the economy.
As with similar unlimited data plans, Telus will reduce data transfer speeds if usage is above a certain level specified in the plan, rather than charge the customer more.
During a visit to the U.S. in June, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gifted Peace By Chocolate to U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. The chocolate company was started by Tareq Hadhad, who came to Canada in 2015 after fleeing his native Syria.
BlackBerry Ltd. Chief Executive Officer John Chen said he's not worried about his technology company becoming a potential target for activist investors, even as shares in the firm tumbled to the lowest level in a year.
Christine Lagarde is set to swap the helm of the International Monetary Fund for that of the European Central Bank, becoming the first woman to run euro-area monetary policy just as the bloc's economy looks in need of fresh stimulus.
Tesla Inc. set a new record for quarterly vehicle deliveries as shipments to Europe and China accelerated and U.S. consumers rushed to buy Model 3 sedans before a federal tax credit shrank in half.
The U.S. Commerce Department imposed duties of more than 400% on steel imports from Vietnam, accusing some businesses in the Southeast Asian nation of evading the levies in a further escalation of tension between the two trading partners.