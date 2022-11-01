(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Bloomberg Pursuits Amenity Watch, where we look at the exciting (and sometimes ridiculous) perks that luxury hotels are coming up with to entice people back out into the world.

Humans have been depicting their own appearance going back millennia. The means have evolved, but let’s face it: Our obsession with self-portraits isn’t going anywhere. Hence the 0.5 selfie boom on social media, a new permanent selfie museum in Canberra, and Mount Kilimanjaro’s tourism boost courtesy of high-speed internet and … climber selfies.

Still, travel’s ferocious comeback has exposed our innate need for human connection and a desire for hyper-experiential, personalized moments on the road. That’s what the Hotel Métropole in Monte Carlo is counting on with its latest offering in its series of “Just for You” guest amenities: sitting for a portrait by famed French painter David Djian (or Djiango), starting at $2,700.

“I do believe that a lot of people now, particularly after the pandemic, want to get back to real life, to socializing, meeting people, to see the artists and exchange with the artists,” says Serge Ethuin, general manager at the Hotel Métropole, once a 19th century elite escape that was modernized in 2004 by French interior designer Jacques Garcia. “Having somebody taking a picture of you lasts about a few seconds—it’s something you’re going to keep, but it’s not an experience.”

“Your Métropole Portrait by Djiango” is one of 10 “Just for You” amenities, a program that Ethuin says was launched long ago as part of Hotel Métropole’s ethos that it is not in the business of selling bedrooms or restaurant seats, but the business of selling emotions.

Djiango is from Nice, where he developed a love for art as a teen before moving to Paris to study architecture. Since returning to the south of France in 2018, he has become known for his portraits, murals, and sculptures. His portraits apply techniques he learned as an architect. He sculpts the face by deconstructing it into vertical patches of contrasting matte and glossy colors, giving it a pixelated look. The repetitious paint strokes of a brush and knife on an aluminum sheet give the viewer a sense of motion, and a focus on the gaze brings out the emotion. “I remembered all of my knowledge of architecture and put it on paper—verticality, how to revisit kinetic art or art in movement,” Djiango says. “It is possible to make movement in architecture, so why not make it in paintings?”

If you’re wondering why anyone would give up prized vacation time to sit for a portrait à la 16th century that could take up to six hours or more, it’s a fair question. But here, technology speeds up the process. The total guest-artist interaction takes up no more than a couple of hours, while the final painting takes three to four weeks to ship.

“I meet the guests, we do a shoot, and then I do a little sketch on an iPad and show them a model of what they’ll receive,” Djiango explains. “They make a selection of their favorite image, the colors they prefer, and then the painting arrives at their home.”

While the portrait amenity has yet to find its first client, a guest inquiry came in recently. But it was on the guest’s last vacation day with no time to spare, so the artist agreed to receive a vacation photograph as reference to paint the portrait. (He’s still waiting to receive it.) That’s what he usually does for other clients. But there are limits on the kind of images he’ll accept. “Sometimes people send me selfies, but I tell them, selfies don’t work, they don’t have the same effect,” Djiango says.

Portraits, however, are just as in style as they were in the past, the artist adds—he’s seen a general increase in demand from customers who lost their loved ones to the pandemic and want a more original portrait of them than a photograph.

“Back in the day, you had to be a famous person to get your portrait painted,” says Djiango, “But today it’s a bit more democratized—it’s a way of having a souvenir of yourself immortalized in an original way.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.