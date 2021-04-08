(Bloomberg) --

Recent weeks have seen an outpouring of optimism about the economic recovery, especially in the U.S. The International Monetary Fund has added its voice to the chorus, predicting developed economies could not only enjoy rapid growth in the coming years but see little or no permanent damage from the sudden collapse in 2020. But is that rebound going to be felt everywhere? Stephanie Flanders talks with Bloomberg Chief Economist Tom Orlik about what’s changed and his outlook for global growth.

Almost 100 days have elapsed since the chimes of Big Ben marked Brexit’s formal implementation. U.K. economy reporter Lizzy Burden reports on the country’s messy post-divorce relationship with the European Union, and talks to some people who have been caught in the middle. Finally, Flanders speaks with U.S real estate reporter Alex Wittenberg about how the boom in online shopping could be the death knell for golf courses all across America.

