(Bloomberg) --

Hungary’s forint tumbled to a record low against the euro as back-to-back interest rate increases failed to shield it during a rapidly deteriorating pandemic and a flight to safer assets.

The currency slumped 0.6% to 369.61 per euro on Monday, surpassing the previous record reached last year when the Covid-19 virus first engulfed the eastern European Union member state.

Hungary reported record new daily infections on Nov. 19 despite having a majority of its population vaccinated, raising concern about the economic fallout. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has maintained among the loosest curbs in Europe, with new restrictions mandating masks in indoor spaces only taking effect from Nov. 20.

Hungary’s central bank boosted the one-week deposit rate, the new effective base rate, by 70 basis points to 2.5% on Nov. 18 to shore up the forint, just two days after a smaller increase in the benchmark rate. But like in central European peers Czech Republic and Poland -- which delivered even bigger rate hikes this month -- the monetary tightening steps weren’t enough to overcome investor concerns about still deeply negative real interest rates.

While the central bank has no exchange-rate target, the forint’s level complicates policy makers’ job of achieving price stability as the weak currency feeds into inflation. Consumer prices increased by 6.5% in October, the highest pace since 2012 and well above the central bank’s 3% target. Policy makers forecast that the inflation rate will rise above 7% in November.

In addition to the rate hike, the central bank also stepped up the pace of tapering of its quantitative-easing program and ended the provision of forint liquidity via swaps. It also removed the ceiling for providing foreign-currency liquidity, all steps aimed at stemming the forint’s slide.

