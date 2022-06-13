(Bloomberg) -- The forint dropped to a record against the euro as global risk-off sentiment exacerbated worries over the Hungarian central bank’s soft approach to spiraling inflation and the government’s conflicts with the European Union.

The forint weakened 0.4% to 399.83 per euro on Monday. It has lost more than 9% against the euro since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the biggest plunge among emerging-market peers after the Turkish lira.

The currency’s decline accelerated last week after a rate-setter reiterated that the central bank wants to avert “too large” steps in its monetary tightening, a day after inflation topped 10% for the first time in 21 years. Policy makers kept the effective interest rate, the one-week deposit rate, steady at 6.75% on Thursday.

Hungary’s lack of access to EU pandemic relief funding is also weighing on the currency. The Finance Ministry said this month that talks with the EU to secure 7.2 billion euros ($7.6 billion) were in their “last phase.” The European Commission, which has approved all member nations’ Covid-19 recovery plans except for Hungary’s, hasn’t indicated that release of the funds was imminent.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.