(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s currency plunged to a record low against the euro as the market fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hit assets across eastern Europe.

The forint dropped 1.9% to 372.18 per euro on Monday, surpassing the previous record of 371.99 reached in November.

Hungary, a NATO member bordering Ukraine, is among the European Union countries most dependent on Russian energy exports. Some of the country’s largest companies - including OTP Bank Nyrt. and oil company Mol Nyrt. -- have substantial exposure to Russia and Ukraine.

Before Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the forint had been one of the best-performing currencies this year following an aggressive central bank monetary tightening that sought to stem inflation. The central bank raised the one-week deposit rate to 4.6% from 4.3% on Feb. 25, making it the highest key rate in the EU.

