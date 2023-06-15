(Bloomberg) -- The forint led emerging-market losses as the prospect of further rate increases in the US and European Union, combined with the outlook for more rate cuts in Hungary, looked set to erode the attractiveness of the country’s assets.

Hungary’s currency slid 1.4% to 376.55 per euro by 3:01 p.m. in Budapest, having started the week near a 14-month high. It has been declining steadily since Monday.

The central bank in Budapest is expected to follow its 100 basis point rate cut in May with a similar-sized move next week, which would bring the effective rate to 16%. At the same time, policymakers from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank both signaled potential tightening ahead, which would erode the carry trade that had sustained forint gains earlier this year.

“The potentially higher US rate path also has an effect on Hungary’s effective rate path,” Jozsef Miro, an analyst at the Hungarian unit of Erste Group Bank AG, wrote in a note, adding that the ECB’s latest outlook would also affect policy making in Budapest next week. “The forint has started weakening in recent days, just as it did before the May rate decision.”

The slide in the Hungarian currency gathered pace when the ECB lifted interest rates by another quarter-point and signaled that its unprecedented hiking campaign isn’t over yet.

Until now, the forint has given global investors a cushion of high carry. Borrowing US dollars or euros to invest in assets denominated in the Hungarian currency had handed traders a return of more than 14% this year through the end of last week. That return has shrunk as much as a full percentage point in the space of the past 4 days.

The forint also added to losses earlier on Thursday as European natural gas prices spiked on a report that the Netherlands was set to permanently shut down Europe’s biggest gas field. Hungary is among the European Union countries most dependent on Russian energy exports and the forint has often tracked changes in gas prices since Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

