(Bloomberg) -- The forint’s losses accelerated against the euro, undermined by a bleaker outlook for Hungary’s public finances and recent cuts to the main overnight interest rate.

Hungary’s currency slid 1% to 378.9 per euro by 12:05 p.m. in Budapest. It hit the weakest intraday level since April 20, extending cumulative losses in the past 7 days to 2.6%, the most among 23 emerging-market currencies after the Russian ruble. Its weakness stood out Wednesday, even in a generally negative turn for riskier assets globally.

“The price action so far this week is increasingly bullish for EURHUF,” said Piotr Matys, a senior foreign-exchange analyst at In Touch Capital Markets.

The Hungarian central bank’s rate cuts are making the forint less attractive “at the time when Hungary’s economic fundamentals are weak,” Matys added.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has ordered his finance minister to prepare an overhaul of social spending, including spending cuts, as mounting fiscal pressures and the absence of fresh European Union funds corner his government.

While the central bank has lowered the key overnight deposit rate by 200 basis points from its 18% peak, Orban’s influential economy chief is pressuring the central bank to moderate its inflation battle, arguing it risks hurting growth and consumption.

Mihaly Otvos, a currency trader at Intesa Sanpaolo Spa’s local CIB Bank unit, blamed fiscal worries for the forint’s latest fall, “coupled with the fact that the market was heavily EURHUF short.”

