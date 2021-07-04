(Bloomberg) --

A ‘formal solution’ has been agreed upon in a dispute over a giant container ship that had blocked Egypt’s Suez Canal for nearly a week, the lawyers for the ship’s owner and insurers said in a statement.

Preparations are also being made for the departure of the 400-meter-long Ever Given, the counsel, Stann in London, said.

““We are pleased to announce that, following the agreement in principle between the parties, and after further meetings with the Suez Canal Authority’s negotiating committee and numerous court hearings, good progress has been made and a formal solution has now been agreed,” the statement said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.