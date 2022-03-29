(Bloomberg) -- Former 21Shares AG executive Laurent Kssis has joined Brazilian crypto-focused asset management firm Hashdex Gestora de Recursis Ltda to lead its European expansion plans.

Kssis was most recently managing director and global head of exchange-traded products at 21Shares, where he listed around 25 crypto ETPs across several European stock exchanges. Kssis confirmed to Bloomberg News that he has joined Hashdex as managing director and the head of European operations.

“Having spent years working on ETPs and ETFs, and seeing this industry mature to institutional levels with trillions in assets, we are witnessing unprecedented demand for exchange-traded crypto products,” said Kssis.

Kssis has held a number of roles across the exchange-traded fund sector in his 18-year career and worked at Standard & Poor’s, State Street and XBT Provider, a CoinShares subsidiary.

The Brazilian asset management firm Hashdex has most recently launched a decentralized finance ETF that trades under the ticker DEFI11.

In May, Hashdex raised $26 million from investors including Softbank Group Corp., Coinbase Global Inc. and venture capital firm Valor Capital Group as well as Brazil’s Igah Ventures, Globo Ventures and Canary.

