(Bloomberg) -- A former American International Group Inc. senior trader won his bid for 8.3 million euros ($9.2 million) in bonuses awarded in a dispute at France’s highest court that dates back to the financial crisis a decade ago.

The Cour de Cassation in Paris rejected AIG’s arguments that its massive losses in 2008 meant it didn’t have to pay a deferred bonus for the previous year or other incentives. The executive, Amos Benaroch, worked at the French arm of a unit that was linked to many of AIG’s financial problems.

The case is one of a handful remaining from the insurance giant’s near collapse during the financial crisis. In London, a group of 23 ex-AIG staff members are claiming $100 million in withheld bonuses in a similar dispute.

An AIG spokeswoman and a lawyer for Benaroch didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the French ruling, which confirms a decision at a lower court that granted the former managing director the bonuses.

Benaroch was a managing director at a Paris office of AIG’s Financial Products unit. AIGFP was blamed for almost bringing down the company with money-losing derivative bets backing subprime mortgages.

Benaroch, who was fired in 2010, was awarded 8.3 million euros by the Paris court of appeals in 2018. But the judges also ruled that he had to reimburse the company 1.6 million euros linked to a separate undue payment. Another former managing director at AIG Management France SA, Marc Alperovitch, also won a similar case at the Paris court of appeals in March and was awarded bonuses worth more than 2 million euros.

