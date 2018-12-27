(Bloomberg) -- Ken Chenault, former chief executive officer of American Express Co., is leaving the boards of Procter & Gamble Co. and International Business Machines Corp., according to regulatory filings on Thursday.

Chenault will retire from both boards on Feb. 13, the companies said in separate filings. After retiring from AmEx this year, Chenault was named chairman and a managing director at the venture capital firm General Catalyst.

“Chenault made this decision in order to allow more time to focus on a range of activities in the next phase of his life,” P&G said in its filing.

He joined the boards of Facebook Inc. and Airbnb Inc. in February 2018.

Chenault is also on the board of Bloomberg Philanthropies, a charitable organization founded by Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP.

